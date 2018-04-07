Saturday's local football round-up

It has been a day to remember for Josh Mayhew as the Stowmarket Town striker drew level with a Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division record this afternoon.

The frontman, who joined the Old Gold and Blacks last summer from Bury Town, found the net for the 50th time this term away at Great Yarmouth — drawing him level with the exploits of Wroxham's Matthew Metcalf during the 1992/93 season.

Mayhew’s goal was the only one that was scored at the Wellesley Recreation Ground, earning Stowmarket a three-point haul that keeps them fourth in the table.

Elsewhere in the division, 17th-placed Walsham-le-Willows ended a two-game losing streak after they ran out 3-1 winners away at Haverhill Borough.

On a more positive note for fifth-from-bottom Borough, they remain six points clear of Hadleigh United in the fourth and final relegation spot after the Brettsiders lost 2-1 at home to high-flying Godmanchester Rovers.

There was nothing to split Thetford Town (11th) and Long Melford (15th) at Mundford Road in a game that ended 1-1.

BAD DAY: Callum Russell shows his frustration after missing a chance for Soham. Picture: Mark Westley

Robbie Priddle put hosting Thetford in front late in the first half but Melford responded after the restart to pick up their 50th point of the campaign.

In the First Division promotion-hunting Framlingham Town were held to a 0-0 draw on the road at March Town United.

The Castlemen, who occupy the last of three promotion places, are nine points ahead of fourth-placed Swaffham Town with two games in hand.

Staying with Swaffham, they won 4-2 at second-from-bottom Team Bury, while basement boys Needham Market Reserves claimed a 1-1 draw from their trip to eighth-placed Debenham LC.

ALL SQUARE: Thetford and Long Melford played out a 1-1 draw. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Diss Town (18th) shared two goals evenly at Little Oakley, but there were defeats for AFC Sudbury Reserves (9th) and Cornard United (15th) against Wisbech St Mary (2-1) and Norwich CBS (4-0) respectively.

In the Bostik League Premier Division, a Needham Market side that ended with seven academy players on the pitch left it late to record a 2-0 home win over Dorking Wanderers.

Jamie Griffiths broke the deadlock in the 87th minute from the penalty spot before one of those youngsters — Tyler Rose — made sure of the outcome in the first minute of stoppage time.

The Marketmen, who have won on three of their last five outings, are 17th in the standings.

THREE AND EASY: Walsham celebrate their third goal at Haverhill Borough. Picture: Mecha Morton

A Needham player was also on target for AFC Sudbury (11th) in their Bostik League North Division clash at Hertford Town.

Callum Harrison joined the Yellows on loan recently and scored the only goal of the game to earn his new team all three points.

One place higher than Sudbury are Bury Town, who slipped to a 3-0 loss at Potters Bar Town, while Soham Town Rangers (16th) were beaten 1-0 at home against Witham Town.

There was also a defeat for 18th-placed Mildenhall Town as they suffered a 2-1 reverse at the hands of Cheshunt — a game that marked Andrew Ofosu’s first goal in Hall colours.

NO GOAL: Sam Mulready was unable to find the net for Soham. Picture: Mark Westley

SLIDING IN: Haverhill Borough's Ryan Swallow tackles Walsham's Niall McPhillips. Picture: Mecha Morton

ON TARGET: Robbie Priddle (left) scored for Thetford. Picture: Mark Bullimore