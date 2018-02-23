Returning Call helps Hornets to victory

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Debenham LC 3

Downham Town 0

Debenham LC made it back-to-back victories with a home triumph over Downham Town on Saturday.

The Hornets took a one-goal lead into the break thanks to the returning Tanner Call, who had recently been sidelined by suspension.

His left-footed shot had plenty of dip and left the visiting goalkeeper no chance.

Call claimed a second goal shortly after the restart, before the scoring was completed by substitute Lamell Howell’s effort from distance.

The victory has left Leon Moore’s side seventh in the First Division ahead of Saturday’s home encounter against 15th-placed Holland FC (3pm).

Debenham ran out 3-0 winners during December’s reverse fixture between the two sides, with goals coming from Jack Severy (2) and Tobie Stollery.

• Debenham had been due to entertain Wisbech St Mary in the quarter-final of the First Division Knockout Cup on Tuesday evening, but the tie was postponed late on by the match official because of a waterlogged pitch.

The encounter has subsequently been rearranged for Tuesday, March 6 (7.45pm).