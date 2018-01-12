Red-hot Smith continues to fire in goals for Fram

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Framlingham Town 3

Holland FC 1

Danny Smith continued his rich vein of goalscoring form to fire Framlingham Town to victory over Holland FC on Saturday.

The in-form strike netted all three of his side’s goals at Badingham Road, taking his tally to 11 in his last seven appearances.

The clinical frontman had two goals to his name within the opening four minutes — the first a low shot, while the second came from a direct free-kick.

Early in the second half Smith spurned the chance to complete his hat-trick with a weak chip, before Max Willett rifled a shot against the post.

Holland remained a threat on the break, though, and they managed to halve the deficit in the 52nd minute when Steve Eaton turned in a rebound off the crossbar.

Both goalkeepers were called to make saves as the match headed towards the final whistle, with Smith making sure of the outcome in stoppage time.

On this occasion he kept his cool from the penalty spot after Jacob Taylor had been upended inside the area.

n Smith showed no sign of letting up any time soon on Tuesday when he added another two goals, this time in a 4-1 victory at Leiston Reserves.

Jake Taylor and Jonny Kerridge were also on target for the visiting Castlemen, who had Willett sent off.

The win was Framlingham’s 17th of the season and sees them sit third in the table, just one point behind league-leading Swaffham Town with two games in hand.

By chance, Framlingham will have the opportunity to overhaul the table-toppers when they travel to Shoemakers Lane tomorrow (3pm).