Promotion still ‘on the cards’

Framlingham Town’s captain feels the fourth-placed Thurlow Nunn League First Division side are still on course for promotion, after a hard-fought victory at home to Team Bury.

James Mayhew said the 2-1 win on Saturday was deceptive as, although Team Bury lie at the foot of the division, their side was bolstered by some Bury Town players.

He said: “They are well within their rights to do this and they have broken no rules, but it does make their squad a lot stronger than normal.

“And so it makes it a much harder game for us as well.

“It was a very pleasing result, coming back from a goal down, especially when it was a soft goal we conceded.

“The way we replied is a sign of a good team in winning ways.

“And, as we push for promotion, it’s important to take wins and points even when we maybe don’t play at our best.

“I think that was probably the case on Saturday but we know we’re good enough, so we just need to keep performing.

“We would like to think promotion is still very much on the cards, we’re definitely still in the battle, that’s for sure.”

Framlingham found themselves behind after Tommy Robinson’s goal before Max Willett and then Jake Taylor found their goal-scoring shoes.

Team Bury, who unofficially fulfil the role of a reserve side for the Bostik League North Division side, had Darren Mills and Darcy De’ath in their starting XI.

It was Mills’ first appearance for the side this season and De’ath’s second — although he was shown a straight red after the break.

Mayhew said it is not the first time Framlingham have faced a vastly different squad than expected, but the way the team responded at the weekend was ‘really important’.

“It’s a big win for us in the circumstances,” he said. “We didn’t give up and kept pushing for an equaliser and then winner.

“We are all feeling pretty confident and determined, as we just keep building and getting better.”

The side next host Holland FC on Saturday (3pm) in the first meeting of the sides this campaign.

The centre-back added: “We’re not sure what to expect as it’s the first time we’ll play them this season.

“But if we play like we have been, I’m sure we’ll be able to deal with them.”