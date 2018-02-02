Norwich City fan Ed Seaman’s column: Delight as Maddison stays

For all the hype that comes with new signings, Norwich City’s best piece of business during the January window could prove to be holding on to James Maddison.

The 21-year old continued his one-man mission to keep City in the play-off hunt at Griffin Park last weekend with another stunning goal good enough to earn the three points.

Despite his age, there is no hiding from Maddison’s importance — having now scored the only goal in four away games this season (Middlesbrough, Ipswich, Bristol City and Brentford).

And while a summer departure looks increasingly inevitable for a young man destined for the top, we can now enjoy his talents for another four months as he waltzes his way towards the Player of the Season award – and hopefully keeps this campaign alive.

But there have also been new arrivals in the last week and well done to the club for getting those done with time to spare — a sign that we are becoming better prepared behind the scenes.

Yes it was disappointing to lose Alex Pritchard, but after the arrivals of Onel Hernandez, Moritz Leitner and Dennis Srbeny, it’s been a good window for the club.

As I said last week, I don’t know much about the trio, but all three appear hungry to impress – an attribute you want to see from your players.

While Leitner came on as a late sub at Brentford, he and his fellow arrivals will be looking to make their first real impact when City host Middlesbrough tomorrow afternoon.

There is no doubt Tony Pulis’ side have underachieved this season, but it is a team full of quality — including Jonny Howson, who I’m sure will receive a terrific reception tomorrow.

City need to improve at home, and playing a team who may well come out and attack might just suit Daniel Farke’s men.