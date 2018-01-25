Norwich City fan Ed Seaman’s column: Blades exploit tired legs

Well Norwich City have certainly been brought back down to earth with a bump.

Following a strong start to the new year, I wrote last week how victory over Sheffield United could provide the first building block towards a genuine, if not unlikely, play-off push.

But, to be honest, Daniel Farke’s men can have very few complaints about the 2-1 defeat, after being outplayed. It would be harsh to criticise the team following such a momentous effort at Stamford Bridge but City appeared to have very little left in the tank – both physically and mentally.

And our visitors capitalised, taking the lead inside the first 10 minutes and then proceeding to run rings around a hapless City.

To give credit, I thought Farke’s men dug deep in the second half and looked far stronger following the introductions of Wes Hoolahan and Mario Vrancic.

But I also think it would be too easy to blame the defeat solely on fatigue – after all Alex Tettey’s limp back-pass gifted our visitors their second goal, ultimately killing the game off.

As I always say, football moves on and while the immediate focus is on tomorrow’s trip to Brentford, all eyes will be on the business City are able to complete before the transfer window slams shut.

With plenty of outgoings so far this month, City’s squad is looking rather thin.

One man who looks set to arrive is winger Onel Hernandez. I don’t know much about the 24-year-old, but it’s a position City need to bolster and, hopefully, he can hit the ground running.

The squad would also benefit from another striker, central midfielder and right back.

City head to Griffin Park tomorrow and a performance and result to the League Cup win in September would be a perfect tonic.