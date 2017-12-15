New striker helps to fire Debenham to away victory

Tanner Call made an instant impression on his first outing for Debenham LC, scoring twice in Saturday’s 4-1 victory at in-form Downham Town.

Last time out hosting Downham had become just the second club to beat Framlingham Town in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division this season.

However, they were no match for the Call-inspired Hornets, who are now seventh in the league standings.

As well as a brace from debutant Call, Shaun Thorrold and James Watling were also on target at Memorial Field, where Simon Bird netted for the home side.

Leon Moore’s team will now aim for a third win in a row at second-placed Swaffham Town tomorrow (3pm).

n In the quarter-finals of the First Division Knockout Cup, Debenham have been drawn at home to Wisbech St Mary.

The encounter will be played on Tuesday, February 20.