New signing makes a lasting impression on first outing

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Diss Town 2

King’s Lynn Reserves 1

Deividas Andriuskevicius had a debut to remember in a Diss shirt, scoring both of his team’s goals in their home victory on Saturday.

Andriuskevicius only joined the Tangerines during the week, but he needed no time to settle in as his new side made it four victories in a row.

Diss were also indebted to their goalkeeper Jake Hayhoe, who made a string of saves to ensure the hosts claimed all three points.

Hayhoe’s first piece of work came in the fifth minute when he turned an acrobatic effort behind for a corner, from which Lynn’s second string struck the crossbar.

Lynn continued to press and they eventually broke Hayhoe’s resistance in the 35th minute, only for the referee’s assistant to rule out the goal for offside.

Diss boss Jason Cook introduced his new signing into the action during the half-time interval and Andriuskevicius soon made an impact, rifling into the net after Virgilio Leitao’s initial effort had been saved.

The visitors had a second goal chalked off for offside, before Andriuskevicius added a second goal for Diss 10 minutes from time.

This time he worked his way into the penalty area before unleashing an unstoppable shot.

Lynn soon halved the deficit following goalmouth scramble, with Andriuskevicius then going on to miss the chance to complete his hat-trick and make the game safe with a shot that was blocked.

There was one final chance for Lynn to steal a share of the spoils in stoppage time, but with the goal at his mercy, striker Dylan Edge contrived to hit the post from six yards out.

Tomorrow, Diss (13th) will aim to make it five wins on the bounce when they make the trip to third-placed Whitton United (3pm).

It was an afternoon to forget for Cook’s men when the teams met at Brewers Green Lane in early October as Whitton recorded an 8-0 victory.

Whitton head into the contest with 42 points to their name, having been defeated just four times in their 18 league matches.