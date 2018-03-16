More misery for Tangerines as they ship six on the road

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

AFC Sudbury Reserves 6

Diss Town 1

The wait for a victory goes on after Diss Town suffered a big defeat away at AFC Sudbury’s second string on Saturday.

It was clear the hosts were used to the artificial surface at the King’s Marsh Stadium and benefit from daily training sessions together, their slick passing to feet opened up the visiting Tangerines at regular intervals from the early stages.

A third-minute shot at a corner was well blocked by Diss goalkeeper Jake Hayhoe, but Kie Dyer reacted quickly to turn the loose ball in to put Sudbury into a lead they never looked like relinquishing.

A flowing 16th-minute passing move through the centre of the pitch ended with a pass to the inside-left position for Callum Fuller to run and shoot in to make the score 2-0.

However, Diss managed to pull a goal back six minutes later when Sudbury gave the ball away in defence and Virgilio Leitao took advantage.

He intercepted the pass and moved to the goal-line before pulling the ball back for Shanell Clarke to score his maiden goal for the club with a first-time right-footed shot from 12 yards out.

But any hope the visitors would put their poor start behind them lasted less than a minute.

Sudbury crossed from the right and Callum Watson turned the ball in from close-range, before Callum Fuller made it 4-1 when he fired in with just half an hour played.

Diss applied some rare pressure with a free-kick in the 37th minute that Tom Ramsay headed towards goal and a flicked header from Leitao was cleared off the line.

The ball was retrieved by Stephen Vincent on the right and his centre was met with a firm header from Ramsay, which was smartly tipped over by Alex Horne in the home goal.

Three minutes before half-time an appalling afternoon for the visitors took a further downward move.

Diss’ Clarke was flagged offside as he moved into the penalty area on to a pass from Leitao.

He was taken down by Jake Colclough and the pair got to their feet and clashed, resulting in Clarke being red carded and no action taken against Colclough.

The second half was mostly a case of completing the match with far less action than the first half, though the home side still managed to add a further two goals. Four minutes into the half Watson created space for himself before sending a curling 20-yard shot into the corner of the net.

And in the third minute of added time Panasashe Mundawarara held off challenges before going down inside the penalty area under pressure from Hayhoe and a defender.

The Sudbury attacker quickly jumped to his feet and rolled the loose ball into the unguarded net to compound Diss’ misery.

It sealed a seventh straight defeat for Jason Cook’s charges, who have not tasted victory since the 4-0 triumph over Team Bury on December 23.

During that time 17th-placed Diss have conceded 23 goals, scoring just three up the other end.

Their planned trip to Needham Market Reserves on Tuesday night was postponed due to a waterlogged Bloomfields pitch, with Leiston Reserves (11th) set to visit Brewers Green Lane tomorrow (3pm).