MATCH REPORT: Diss win on the road

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE FIRST DIVISION: March Town United 1 Diss Town 3

Diss Town came from a penalty goal down to secure another away win at March Town United on Saturday.

It sealed a sixth victory on the road for the Tangerines this term, while leading scorer Virgilio Leitao took his goal tally for the campaign to 27.

Leitao was within inches of opening the scoring in the 3rd minute when his shot from the edge of the penalty area flashed just wide following good link

up play down the centre by Nuno Nogueira and Stephan Vincent.

Vincent played the perfect through ball for Leitao to run onto nine minutes later and the striker lifted his shot from just outside the penalty area, but it didn’t have enough height to go over Dave Beeny, who had moved to 16 yards from his goal-line.

The hosting Hares opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Stacey Payne failed to control the ball and as it ran away he went into Michael Chow.

A penalty was awarded and Casey Logan sent it into the corner of the net.

It took Diss just two minutes to equalise. Leitao did well to chase a pass and keep it in play near to the goal-line.

He pulled the ball back for Will Goulding to stretch and divert it in with his right foot from six yards out.

Just before half-time an inswinging corner from the right from Ryan Beeston was tipped over via the bar by Beeny.

After the restart Payne made a perfect challenge in an attacking position on the edge of the penalty area in the 56th minute.

He found Beeston out on the left and able to send a centre top the far post.

Charlie Lambe headed it back for Goulding to send a shot from eight yards out towards goal — it stuck between the feet of Leitao, but he was able to react quickly to send the visitors ahead with his shot from two yards out.

Three minutes later Diss moved 3-1 ahead — Leitao played the ball to Goulding in a central position.

Goulding switched the ball to the right for Lambe to move forward and cross low for Leitao to shoot in on the run from three yards out.

Three minutes from time Leitao was denied a hat-trick when Beeny gathered his deflected shot from the edge of the penalty area as he dived to his right.

Diss will go in search of further points when they travel to neighbouring Debenham LC on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

* For reaction see this week’s Express print edition.