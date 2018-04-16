MATCH REPORT: Diss continue good form

Diss Town’s recent run of good form continued on Saturday with a comfortable 2-1 home victory over Norwich United Reserves.

The victory completed a double for Jason Cook’s men after their 4-0 victory in the reverse fixture at Norwich earlier in the season.

Town got off to a perfect start when they took the lead within five minutes.

Virgilio Leitao, who scored twice during the week, turned provider when he laid the ball off for Will Goulding, who lashed home from the edge of the box.

An encouraging start for Diss got even better when in the 12th minute Leitao again provided an assist, this time for Mark Plunkett in the inside-left position.

Plunkett controlled Leitao’s pass and calmly slotted home across Aiden Way in the Norwich goal.

Pressure and possession was all with the Tangerines, and a series of chances followed.

A fantastic cross-field ball from Goulding found Charlie Lambe who shot narrowly wide, and then a mazy run from Goulding saw the ball break to Leitao, whose shot was scrambled off the line.

It seemed only a matter of time before Diss would add to their lead after Jack Tipple went close from a corner, however, the visitors went close to pulling one back in the 34th minute.

A low cross from the right was parried by Jake Hayhoe in the Diss goal on to the onrushing Tipple, from whom it rebounded against the Diss woodwork.

But this was the only time Norwich threatened the Diss goal and the half came to a close with a rocket from Leitao slamming against the post.

The second half commenced as the first had finished, with Diss camped out in their opponents’ half.

More chances followed, but Town couldn’t add to their lead.

Leitao, who did everything but score, rounded the goalkeeper only to see his shot cleared from the line and then the impressive Hayden Pain had a header cleared from the line.

Both teams made a series of changes which seemed to disrupt the flow of the game, and the match seemed set to end 2-0 until Norwich grabbed one back in injury time.

George Diggens was afforded time and space to shoot and accepted the invitation to score.

It now all depended on how much additional time the referee would add, and there was a nervousness that Town’s profligacy in front of goal might be punished with a late equaliser.

However, the home fans worries were unfounded as there was barely time for the restart before the referee blew for full time.

Fourteenth-placed Diss, who have taken 11 points from the last 18 on offer, travel to Leiston Reserves (15th) tomorrow (7.45pm).

* For reaction, see this Friday’s Express print edition.