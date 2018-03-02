Manager confident Diss’ fortunes can be changed

Jason Cook’s previous experiences in management have filled him with the belief that he is the right man to turn things around at Diss Town.

Cook was somewhat thrown in at the deep end at Brewers Green Lane, coming in late on during pre-season after Paul Bugg had exited the club without taking charge of a game.

The new boss was handed the task of building a completely new team at a time when the majority of other Thurlow Nunn League First Division clubs had completed their summer business.

Consequently, it has been a tough campaign for those of a Diss persuasion, with Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to bottom-of-the-table Team Bury a particularly low point.

However, having turned around similar situations in previous roles at Whitton United Reserves and Haughley United, Cook is confident he can soon have the Tangerines challenging towards the top end of the table.

“This was always going to be a hard job,” he said.

“With everything that happened here in the summer, it probably set the club back two or three years.

“When I came in most players that were looking for moves at the end of last season had already signed up elsewhere.

“I have experienced this a couple of times before and ended getting through to cup finals and moving up the league.

“If we can get the right players in during the summer, we can turn Diss back into a top-six club.

“Some people probably do not understand the size of the job that was taken on.

“We had just two players when I came and no reserve side to pick from — it was tough.

“I understand people want quick success but it does not always happen.

“The Thurlow Nunn is a higher level than I have worked at before, but given time things will change.”

The defeat to Team Bury extended Diss’ losing streak to six matches, failing to score in five of those outings.

While it does not make for pleasant reading, Cook believes his men are not too far away from arresting that form.

“We have been a bit unlucky in at least three of those games,” he added.

“We have dominated spells but not taken our chances and you get punished for that.

“It comes down to confidence and the players are a little low right now.

“If we keep at it things will change.”

Diss (17th) were without a fixture before early Saturday call-offs and head to Holland FC (15th) on Tuesday (7.45pm).