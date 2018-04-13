Long wait for home victory is over as Diss win in style

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Diss Town 3

Leiston Reserves 0

Diss Town brought to an end to a losing home sequence of seven games as they won at Brewers Green Lane for the first time since December 2 on Tuesday evening.

They cruised to their highest and best home win of the campaign to move up three places, with Virgilio Leitao helping himself to a brace and Will Goulding getting in on the act.

Manager Jason Cook said: “This sort of result and performance had been coming.

“We have been there or thereabouts in our last four or five matches — things have really picked up.

“It was a very good performance, one that was made possible because we worked hard and showed plenty of good character.

“I am really chuffed with the lads, they deserve it.”

The hosts seemed to be in good spirits from the start as Will Goulding headed a Charlie Lambe cross just wide of the target in the 11th minute.

Bruno Fena was causing problems as he attacked down the left wing, and in the 18th minute he cut in and played the ball back for Ryan Beeston to have a shot from 15 yards out, which was blocked by visiting goalkeeper Charlie Beckwith.

The hosting Tangerines eventually took the lead in the 21st minute when Beeston took a corner on the right and found the head of Virgilio Leitao, who buried the chance from close range.

Four minutes later referee Peter Venables played a fine advantage after Fena had been fouled, releasing the ball to Goulding.

He ran into the penalty area and fired in a low effort that went over the line before Leitao could apply the finishing touch.

Diss were well in the ascendancy by this point and five minutes before half-time Beckwith did well to block a free-kick from Beeston.

The hosts put the game out of reach six minutes after the restart when Leitao turned as he met a pass played into the penalty area.

He hit his low, right foot shot in from 15 yards out to continue his fine season in front of goal.

Jake Hayhoe had a quiet night in the home goal, but his handling of any long-range efforts was perfect.

His opposite number, Beckwith, made two more good blocks to keep out Diss substitute Shaneil Clarke.

In the 84th minute he dived to his right to block a shot across the face of goal and two minutes later used his feet to deny the Diss man for a second time.

Diss (15th), who were pegged back during injury time on Saturday in the 1-1 draw at Little Oakley — with Leitao again on target — host 18th-placed Norwich United Reserves tomorrow (3pm).

That is followed on Tuesday by a quick reverse fixture against Leiston’s second string (7.45pm).