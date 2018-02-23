Kerry double keeps Scole in contention

HADLEY & OTTAWAY

ANGLIAN COMBINATION

DIVISION ONE

Scole United 2

Hindringham 0

Scole kept up their promotion push with a 2-0 victory over Hindringham on Saturday.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, hosting Scole broke the deadlock shortly after the restart.

Liam Smith — making his debut — saw his shot saved, leaving Connor Kerry to tap in the rebound.

And the same two players combined for Scole’s second goal — Smith flicking the ball on for Kerry to apply the finishing touch with his left foot.

The result has left Scole in fifth position, four points off the promotion places with a game in hand.

Tomorrow they play host to 11th-placed Watton United (2.30pm).

• In Division Five South, Scole United Reserves suffered a 2-1 defeat on the road at Belton.

Facing up a slight slope and a strong breeze, Scole struggled to get out of their own half and a couple of challenges gave the home side momentum and they scored two goals before half-time.

Scole changed their shape and were much better during the second half of the encounter, creating enough chances to have won, but they had to be content with a single Jordan Walters goal.