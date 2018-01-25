Ipswich Town prize on offer for groundsmen

Entrants to this year’s Suffolk FA Groundsman of the Year competition — sponsored by Ransomes Jacobsen — could win a unique prize.

All entrants will go into a draw for the chance to spend a match-day at Portman Road with the Ipswich Town groundstaff.

This money-can’t-buy prize comes courtesy of Ipswich Town head groundsman Ben Connell, who will once again head up the judging panel for the Groundsman of the Year competition.

He said: “We are delighted to offer a local groundsman this unique opportunity to join the groundstaff and be part of the match-day experience at Portman Road.

“The winner will spend time and assist the groundstaff before, during and after the game, finishing off their day by visiting the board room.”

Ipswich-based Ransomes Jacobsen will be sponsoring the competition, which is open to clubs in Suffolk who play at Step 7 and below, for a second season.

The winning groundsman will again receive £200 to be spent on groundscare equipment, with the runner-up and third placed groundsman receiving £100 and £50 respectively.

Entry details are on the Suffolk FA website (www,suffolkfa.com).