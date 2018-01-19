Ipswich Town fan Dave Gooderham’s column: Worries over lack of signings

I don’t think any of us expected a plethora of transfer activity in January.

It’s not the month to make panic buys and Marcus Evans is, well, Marcus Evans.

But is anyone else just starting to worry about the size of our squad, let alone the fact that we should be actively looking to strengthen as we remain on the fringes of the top six?

Once again, Mick McCarthy is having to trawl through the bargain bin in search of anything marked ‘free transfer’ or ‘half-season loan’.

Long-suffering Town fans have been here before too many times, where, for one reason or another, short-term fixes seem to be the priority over long-term planning.

On the pitch, Ipswich continue to just do enough to keep the vultures at bay.

The 1-0 win over 10-man Leeds was typically hard-fought, lit up by a real moment of magic from the mercurial Bersant Celina.

But the off-the-pitch rumour-mill continues to be almost as interesting as anything served up on the pitch.

The biggest concern continues to be over Bartosz Bialkowski but there appears to be real interest in Tommy Smith and David McGoldrick.

Even reports of foreign interest in Kevin Bru are a matter of worry, simply because of the lack of personnel currently available.

Never mind, trying to add the right players from a position of strength – which Town are still in. Right now, Ipswich are close to bare bones and can ill afford to lose almost anyone.

But all is not lost. Our bench in Saturday’s win against Leeds United was youthful at best but our young guns also showed this week some promise for the future.

A massive congratulations to Town’s Under-18s who booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup.

Local boys Brett McGavin, Steven Cahill and two-goal hero Jack Lankester are all in their ranks.

Maybe the future is brighter than we think.