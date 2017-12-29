Ipswich Town column: Daver Gooderham says it has been a forgettable calendar year at Portman Road

As we clear our thoughts and try and remember the words to Auld Lang Syne, it is a time of reflection and then looking forward.

What will 2017 be remembered for when it comes to events at Ipswich Town?

I fear it will be another largely forgettable calendar year where the ‘highlights’ are actually better described as lowlights.

Attendances down, ticket prices still too high, fans largely ‘meh’ — sorry, Santa delivered The Emoji Movie to my boys this Christmas.

Throw in the occasional anger, largely towards owner and manager, and a brief, though unlikely, flirtation with a relegation fight before a return to mid-table mediocrity. Sigh.

But it hasn’t all been negative.

We may never know what has forced a change in mentality, but Mick McCarthy certainly made his side far more entertaining at the start of the 2017/18 season.

Ok, I write this after a dismal 0-0 draw with QPR.

But we have still scored almost as many goals in half of this season as it took the whole campaign last year.

McCarthy had an exceptional summer transfer window and knows how to get the best out of Manchester City loanee Bersant Celina.

He has also been happy to blood young guns — and I hear there are still more to come. We swiftly move on to 2018 — a year that is set to be a real crossroads for Marcus Evans and McCarthy.

There remains a very real fear that McCarthy’s future, and many of his players, will continue to face uncertain times. One has to hope the likes of Bartosz Bialkowski and Cole Skuse follow in the footsteps of Jonas Knudsen and sign on the dotted line as quickly as possible. As for David McGoldrick, anything could happen.

I’m still not sure which way it will go. But, off the pitch at least, 2018 shouldn’t be tedious and mediocre.

Happy New Year.