Hoxne Vets secure place in final

They may have only formed 18 months ago, but AFC Hoxne Veterans are already making their presence felt.

In what was their first ever campaign in 2016/17, Hoxne were promoted from Division Two of the Suffolk Sunday Veterans’ League after finishing as runners-up.

They currently sit top of the Division One North table and now also have a cup final to look forward to after beating higher-league Bury Town in the semi-finals of Suffolk FA Veterans’ Cup.

Jamie Webb scored the goal in the 1-1 draw, before goalkeeper Aaron Wick was the hero in the subsequent shootout with two penalty saves in the 4-3 triumph.

Captain Wayne Kerry said: “We only formed last year and to have all of this success already is a bit of a shock.

“It is unbelievable how well it has gone right from the start.

“We are just a group of local lads that all get on — I cannot speak highly enough of the togetherness that exists within the squad.

“Virtually every team we face is more established than us but the togetherness really helps.”

Standing in their way of silverware in the final at AFC Sudbury’s King’s Marsh Stadium on Sunday, April 22 will be Woodbridge Town.

Like Bury and Copplestonians, whom Hoxne beat 4-2 in the third round of the competition, Woodbridge ply their trade a level higher in the Premier Division.

Hoxne have also defeated FC Railway (5-0) and Bungay town (3-1) on their way to the final.