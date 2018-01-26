Hoxne defeated in 10-goal thriller

TOUCHLINE

SUFFOLK & IPSWICH

SENIOR DIVISION

AFC Hoxne 3

Coplestonians 7

AFC Hoxne went to great effort to ensure Saturday’s clash with Coplestonians went ahead, yet it went without reward as they slipped to a hefty defeat.

The wind and rain saw a tree break one of the goals, but that was replaced and the contest went ahead.

It seemed all the hard work was going to pay off when the hosts took a 3-1 lead into half-time.

Coplestonians took an early lead, but Hoxne responded positively, with Shaine De’ath their star player.

He laid on two goals for Adam Solley — one a header and the other shot — before getting his own name on the scoresheet with a deflected free-kick.

However, Coplestonians were rampant in the second half as they fired in six goals without reply, four of which came in the space of just 10 minutes.

Will Davies was the visitors’ main man, coming off the bench to bag himself a hat-trick.

The defeat was Hoxne’s eighth of the campaign and their fifth in a row — a run that dates back to December 2.

Eleventh-placed Hoxne are without a fixture this coming weekend, with their return to action scheduled for Saturday, February 3 at home against a Haughley United side that currently 14th position.

Haughley ran out 3-0 winners in the reverse fixture back in late August 2017.