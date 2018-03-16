Hornets exit the cup

There will be no silverware for Debenham LC to celebrate this season after they were beaten in the quarter-finals of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division Knockout Cup on Tuesday.

Wisbech St Mary were the visitors to Friends Meadow — a side Debenham had played out a 2-2 draw with in the league on January 20.

Martin Westcott scored both of the Hornets’ goals on that occasion, but they could not find the net this time around.

In contrast, Cambridgeshire-based Wisbech hit the back of the net twice to seal their progression through to the semi-finals of a competition Debenham won back in 2014.

Leon Moore’s seventh-placed side will switch their attention back to league matters and the push for a top six finish. Tomorrow they travel to the side two points and one place below them — Norwich CBS (3pm).

Earlier in the season Debenham got the better of their opponents by the odd goal in five, with Jack Severy helping himself to a brace.

Meanwhile, Debenham will also be on the road on Tuesday, this time at Needham Market Reserves (7.45pm).

Needham’s second string are bottom of the table having won just four matches all season, the last of which came on Boxing Day when they hammered neighbouring Team Bury 6-1.