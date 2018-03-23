Hornets bounce back from loss with victory over basement boys

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

ON TARGET: Tanner Call fires in one of Debenham's three goals

Norwich CBS 5

Debenham LC 3

Debenham LC were leapfrogged by their hosts into seventh position after losing Saturday’s eight-goal contest at Bowthorpe.

The damage was ultimately done during the opening 45 minutes as the travelling Hornets went into the break with a 3-0 deficit.

HIGH-SCORING DEFEAT: Debenham lost out at Norwich CBS in an eight-goal game

To their credit they rallied during the second half but despite scoring three times, goalkeeper Steve Fenner was beaten on a further two occasions to seal all three points for the home team.

Debenham went close early on through James Watling, but soon after it was Norwich that took a 22nd-minute lead through James Page’s free-kick.

Matt Doyle doubled the hosts’ lead six minutes later, with Jordan Attree lobbing in a third goal with just 30 minutes on the clock.

Debenham started the second half brightly and pulled a goal back through Liam Bolton’s strike from distance, but this was soon wiped out as Norwich scored a fourth through Doyle.

Back came Leon Moore’s away team, though, as first Brendon Heath and then Tanner Call scored to reduce the arrears to 4-3.

But a red card for substitute Matt Poxon severely dented Debenham’s chances of completing the comeback and as they pushed forward in search of the equaliser, Norwich hit them on the break through Stephen Drake.

• However, Leon Moore’s men bounced back on Tuesday evening when they ran out 3-0 winners away at bottom-of-the-table Needham Market Reserves — a result that saw them jump back into seventh.

Heath, Call and Reumel Codrington were all on target for the away side, who are without a league fixture this weekend.

Their next clash is at sixth-placed King’s Lynn Reserves on March 31 (3pm).