Hornets boss disappointed after missing out on FA Cup

Leon Moore has conceded Debenham LC only have themselves to blame after qualification for next season’s Emirates FA Cup appeared to slip away from them.

At Step 6, the decision on whether a team features in the world’s oldest cup competition is organised nationally on a points-per-game basis.

Realistically, the Hornets would need at least 70 points to make the grade, but following Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with neighbouring Diss Town, they can only reach a maximum of 67.

Debenham technically have three fixtures remaining, but there is some uncertainty over whether or not Saturday’s postponed game at Wisbech St Mary will now go ahead.

The Express understands that certain clubs who are not battling for either promotion or relegation have been informed by the Thurlow Nunn League that they can cancel fixtures to help with the weather-enforced backlog, providing both teams agree.

Wisbech St Mary, so far, have not been forthcoming with a rearranged date and so Debenham boss Leon Moore is not expecting that game to take place.

Were it to go ahead it would give Debenham the chance to rack up 70 points and boost their FA Cup qualification chances.

Nevertheless, while that is frustrating for Moore, he believes his side should not be relying on one game.

“I do not believe the game will be played now. We offered to reverse the fixture on Saturday with a delayed kick-off time, but that was rejected,” said Moore.

“I think it (FA Cup qualification) has gone now, especially after the draw with Diss.

“It is massively disappointing because a lot of work has gone into it this season.

“Yes, it does not help potentially not playing the Wisbech game, but we need to look at ourselves.

“There have been a number of games this season we should have won and for whatever reason we could not get over the line.

“The Diss game summed up our season. We missed a number of chances and gave away silly goals at the other end of the pitch.”

With the Wisbech St Mary fixture currently up in the air, eighth-placed Debenham could potentially end their season over the next four days.

They host March Town United tomorrow and Halstead Town on Monday (both 3pm).

• Debenham’s Tanner Call, Shaun Thorrold and Liam Bolton were part of the Gym United team that lost 2-0 to Hardwick FC in the final of the FA Sunday Cup in Sheffield at the weekend.