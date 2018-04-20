Harleston’s title charge remains on course

It is shaping up to be a season to remember for Harleston Town manager Adam Gusterson.

On Saturday he guided Norfolk Under-18s to victory in the final of the FA County Youth Cup, overcoming Staffordshire 2-0 at Stoke City’s bet365 Stadium.

And on Tuesday he watched on as Harleston resumed their Almary Green Anglian Combination Premier Division title push with a 2-0 win at St Andrews.

Second-half goals from Lawrence Cheese and Jake Imrie did the damage for Town, who hold a two-point lead at the summit over Mulbarton Wanderers.

Both teams have four matches left to play, one of which pits them against each other on April 28.

Gusterson’s men now have two home games in quick succession, starting with the visit of bottom-of-the-table Reepham Town tomorrow (2.30pm).

That is followed on Tuesday evening when they host ninth-placed Waveney (6.30pm).

• In the First Division, Scole United’s promotion push have stuttered in recent weeks.

They are now winless in their last three outings, having lost 5-2 at home to Yelverton at the weekend, before playing out a 0-0 draw on the road at Mundford on Tuesday.

Those results have left United in sixth position, six points adrift of Mundford in the third and final promotion place.

They do, however, have at least one game in hand on all but one of the sides above them.

A trip to Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves (11th) awaits Scole tomorrow (2.30pm), with ninth-placed Bungay Town set to be their visitors on Tuesday (6.30pm).