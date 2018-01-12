Harleston boost their attacking ranks with new striker

With his side enjoying a healthy lead at the top of the Hadley & Ottaway Anglian Combination Premier Division, Harleston Town boss Adam Gusterson has moved to press home that advantage by signing a new striker, writes Liam Apicella.

Lawrence Cheese is the player in question, with the forward having arrived at the Recreation Ground from Bostik League North Division outfit Norwich United.

Cheese is no stranger to Harleston, having netted one of his 21 goals against them for Stalham Town in 2016/17.

The move to Norwich followed on the back of that campaign, but it has not worked out, prompting Gusterson to pounce.

“Lawrence is a player we really liked last season. We wanted him in the summer, but Norwich got the deal done,” said the Harleston chief.

“He is a big, powerful striker with real good qualities.

“He has been unlucky with injuries and just wants to get back enjoying his football.

“We have managed to get a very good player and there are not many better strikers in the league.”

Harleston, who are eight points clear at the summit, host third-placed Mulbarton Wanderers tomorrow (2pm).

However, they will have to make do without Gusterson in the dugout as he serves the last of a two-game stadium suspension — the result of his dismissal against Wroxham Reserves earlier this term.