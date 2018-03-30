Frontman rediscovers knack for goalscoring

After a barren run in recent weeks, Virgilio Leitao has been back in clinical goalscoring form for Diss Town, writes Liam Apicella.

The striker had a blistering first half of the season for the Tangerines, but the goals had dried up in 2018.

Leitao had netted just once since the turn of the year, but he has now rediscovered his scoring touch in the last two games with four goals, taking his tally for the campaign in all competitions to 22.

It has helped Diss to halt a seven-game losing run — something manager Jason Cook has admitted is no coincidence.

“He is our main goal threat,” said Cook.

“We rely on him a lot and when he is scoring goals it gives us a much better chance of getting something from games.

“Once he got that first goal you could see the swagger was back.

“He was smiling and looks comfortable again, which is a great sign for us.

“Hopefully he can keep this going until the end of the season.”

• One team that will be looking to keep the revitalised Leitao quiet are Debenham LC, who are set to host Diss in an Easter Monday derby encounter (3pm).

Prior to that Leon Moore’s seventh-placed Hornets will travel to the side that are currently directly above them tomorrow — King’s Lynn Town Reserves (3pm).

There is an eight-point gap between the teams ahead of kick-off, but Debenham have two games in hand on their hosts.

The Suffolk side have not played since beating bottom-of-the-table Needham Market Reserves 3-0 on March 20.