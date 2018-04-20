Framlingham will rotate for derby clash

Mel Aldis is expecting no favours when his Framlingham Town side head to local rivals Debenham LC tomorrow (3pm), writes Liam Apicella.

After a run of three matches without a victory, the Castlemen reignited their promotion charge with a 3-1 home win over March Town United on Tuesday.

Cyrus Thorpe, Josh Sprague and Charlie Smith were on target in that victory, which ahead of last night’s clash with Leiston Reserves left them six points clear in the third promotion spot.

The weekend derby with Debenham will be Framlingham’s 10th fixture since March 20, with the former Hornets boss admitting he will have to continue the recent rotation policy.

“With the run we are on, we are asking the players to be honest and tell us how they are feeling,” said Aldis.

“No one game is more important than any other at this stage, so we will look to use the players that our fittest.

“I had eight seasons in charge at Debenham — it is a club I know well.

“I admire them, they have a strong squad and a manager I like.

“Had they have had consistency this year, they have the players to be challenging for the top three with us.

“They will probably be looking to derail our promotion push so we will have to be at our best.”

Last season’s match at the Leisure Centre was marred by events before kick-off, with Aldis involved in a long-standing dispute with the facility.

It is understood that he is banned from entering the premises, and that the issue is not with the Debenham football club.

Providing he is able to return from work in France in time, Aldis is planning to attend the match, even if he has to watch it from a public footpath, as he did last term.

After the Debenham encounter, Framlingham travel to 19th-placed Wisbech St Mary on Wednesday (7.45pm).