Framlingham up to second

Already-promoted Framlingham Town have moved up to second place after collecting four points from the last six on offer.

The Castlemen, who will be playing Step 5 football for the first time in their history next season, played out a 2-2 draw at home with Little Oakley on Saturday.

A brace from Lewis Wood inside the first 11 minutes put the visitors in command at Badingham Road, with Lee Barrett the creator on both occasions.

However, Framlingham battled back in the second half and got themselves a share of the spoils deep into time added on.

Max Willett reduced the arrears when he turned in a cross from Danny Smith that had been parried, before Johnny Kerridge secured a point with the equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time.

Mel Aldis’ men followed that draw up by recording a resounding 5-1 victory on the road at Holland FC on Tuesday night.

Smith was the man of the moment for travelling Framlingham, firing in a quartet of goals at the home of FC Clacton.

Kerridge was also once again on target to wrap up the three points in positive fashion.

Those results have subsequently lifted Framlingham above Whitton United and into the runners-up spot with one match left to play.

A point is all the Castleymen require from tonight’s season-ending trip to Braintree Town Reserves (7.45pm) to guarantee they remain in second position.

Whitton, meanwhile, will replace Framlingham if they are beaten and they get better of champions Woodbridge Town at home tomorrow.