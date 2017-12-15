Fram frozen out ahead of home Halstead encounter

The weather robbed Framlingham Town of the opportunity to bounce back from their defeat to Downham Town last time out.

That loss — only Framlingham’s second of the current Thurlow Nunn League First Division campaign — leaves them fifth in the table, nine points adrift of league-leading Woodbridge Town with a game in hand.

However, a frozen pitch at Wisbech St Mary left Mel Aldis’ outfit without a fixture at the weekend.

Tomorrow, Framlingham are due to play host to Halstead Town at Badingham Road (3pm).

The 10th-placed Humbugs are the division’s draw specialists, with nine of their 19 matches so far this term having ended all square — four more than any other team.

In their previous fixture on December 2, the Essex side collected a 2-2 draw from their trip to promotion-hunting Woodbridge.