Fram boss hopes to keep rivals’ strike force quiet

Mel Aldis hopes Framlingham Town can keep Swaffham Town’s prolific strikeforce under wraps when the two promotion-chasing sides meet at Badingham Road tomorrow (3pm).

Fram currently occupy the third and final promotion spot in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, with Saturday’s opponents Swaffham their closest rivals in the table.

Aldis’ side hold a four-point lead over the fourth-placed Pedlars, and have also played three games less, so the Fram boss knows avoiding defeat this weekend would hand them a sizeable boost in their push for promotion.

“We would be in a very good position if we do not lose on Saturday,” he said.

“But if we were to lose, we still have 15 games left and are still in a very good position.

“It’s in our hands what happens for us this season, even after whatever happens at the game on Saturday.”

The two sides met in the reverse fixture at Shoemakers Lane only five weeks ago, with a late brace from James Mayhew sealing a 2-1 win for Fram in what Aldis described as ‘a smash and grab win’.

Alex Vincent had given Swaffham the lead that day and Aldis is wary of what the Swaffham striker, who has 30 goals in all competitions this season, and his fellow forward, Joe Jackson (31 goals this season) can do.

“They have two of the top scorers in the league,” Aldis said. “They are very good going forward, so we need to be aware of that.”

Aldis, though, will be quietly confident of his side’s prospects of shutting out this weekend’s opponents. Fram have kept 15 clean sheets in all competitions so far in 2017/18.

And in 24 league games so far, the Fram defence have let in just 18 goals, which is the least conceded by anyone in the First Division.

In fact, across the 45 teams in the Premier and First Divisions, only Coggeshall Town (2nd in the Premier Division) have conceded less goals, with just 17 put past them in 29 league games.

“Last season we made defensive errors and got punished, whereas when we were in the league below we could sometimes afford to make those errors,” Aldis said.

“We’re not taking as many risks now, but we go into every game looking to perform at our best.

“If we do that then we feel like we’ll come close to winning the game.”

Max Willett, who was sent off in the 4-1 win at Leiston Reserves last month, misses tomorrow through suspension, while Simon Poacher is nearing a return and will likely feature for the reserves.