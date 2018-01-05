Ed Seaman’s Norwich City column: Maddison steers City into calmer waters

While it was nice to get the New Year off to a winning start, the three points against Millwall doesn't justify Daniel Farke's team selection at Burton.

I still cannot understand making six changes against a side who had lost eight straight home games – especially on the back of a good performance and win at Birmingham.

I know the festive period is demanding, and some players were only just returning from injury, but it feels like an opportunity missed at a time when City must kick on.

Some might say that the comeback against Neil Harris’ men was vindication – but are we really suggesting that James Maddison and Alex Pritchard could not have led the charge had they played at Burton?

Despite that grumble, ultimately seven points from nine is a decent return and has guided City to safer waters.

Looking at the Millwall game, despite a poor period towards the end of the first half, there was plenty of cause for optimism – not least the way in which Maddison and Pritchard continue to link up.

For my money, there isn’t a better young player in this league than Maddison.

Anyone who has seen City play regularly this season doesn’t need me to tell them this, but the boy has the ability, and attitude, to reach the very top of this game – and I don’t think it will be long before we see him there.

While we’d all like to keep Maddison under the radar a bit longer, tomorrow’s televised FA Cup tie against Chelsea is the perfect opportunity to show the wider footballing world his talents.

Despite the end result, the trip to Arsenal earlier this season was a night to remember – let’s hope for a similar performance and atmosphere at Carrow Road, and who knows, this time we might just upset the odds.