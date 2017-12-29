Diss Town taste four goal victory and four goal loss

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Team Bury 0

Diss Town 4

Diss started the busy festive period of fixtures with a convincing win away at Team Bury, although it took until the 36th minute for the side to open the scoring.

But a strong second half display could have seen many more goals added to the four that were scored.

It had seen the side go into Boxing Day’s Express derby clash with Debenham LC on the back of an impressive win, but they were unable to carry forward the momentum as they themselves then suffered a 4-0 defeat.

The side will look to bounce back on Saturday away against second-from-bottom Needham Market Reserves (3pm), a side who have lost 19 of their 23 league fixtures.

Despite this, they are enjoying a better run and come into the game fresh from a fantastic 6-1 home defeat of Team Bury, and three wins from their last five outings.

But the Tangerines showed they have the quality against Team Bury to handle a buoyed Needham side on their day.

n At Team Bury on Saturday, the first save of the game was made by Diss’ Jake Hayhoe.

But his side were the ones to grasp the lead from a corner.

Josh Malin’s first time volley looped in under the bar to put the side 1-0 ahead at the break.

Diss looked a more determined team in the second half and increased the lead within 80 seconds.

Some great forward play led to Virgilio Leitao scoring his 17th goal of the season.

Another goal came from the head of Connor Doddington shortly after, in his first appearance since signing from Great Yarmouth.

Nuno Nogueira tapped in the fourth from three yards out, after the ball rebounded off the post.

Only fine goalkeeping from Goulding kept the score at 4-0 as Diss had their tails up.

Attendance: 31