Diss Town target hat-trick of wins as they turn corner

Diss Town are looking to make it three wins from three this weekend, as manager Jason Cook declares a ‘turning point’ in the club’s fortunes.

Alongside the current winning streak, the Thurlow Nunn League First Division side have also been boosted by the arrival of new assistant manager Lee Hackleton.

He will take to the Tangerines’ dugout for the first time on Saturday, as Diss host promotion-hopeful Kings Lynn Town Reserves (3pm).

Cook said: “Lee brings a lot of experience and know-how with him and will be a huge help and support in the management team.

“He has a lot of contacts and he knows what he’s talking about.

“He has experience in the Thurlow Nunn, he was at Great Yarmouth and Leiston, and has managed in the Anglian Combination.

“I’m looking forward to working with him, it was the right decision at the right time to bring him in.”

His arrival follows back-to-back league wins for Diss — although their 5-2 exit in the Norfolk Senior Cup to Dereham Town last Tuesday evening was sandwiched between the results.

It started with a 2-0 home victory over AFC Sudbury Reserves on November 11 before a week’s break.

Diss top scorer Vireilio Leitao and substitute Lewis Cooke found the net for the home side.

But the break didn’t alter the side’s form as they then beat Wisbech St Mary 4-0 on the road on Saturday.

Leitao hit a brace to take his total this season to 13, with Tom Ramsey and Jack Tipple completing the scoring.

Cook said his sided had weathered a turbulent time in the club at the start of the season, including a run of difficult fixtures.

“It was a really tough start for us this season after everything that happened over the summer when we started the season with hardly any players,” he said.

“And, on top of that, we’ve had some really tough fixtures at the beginning — we’ve already played Framlingham, who are fighting for promotion, three times.

“But we’ve been working hard in training on various formations and tactics and are now reaping those rewards.

“It’s great to see the results coming in. We’ve started a good run and have really turned a corner in our season.

“We have a healthy number and quality of players on our books and there’s confidence and enjoyment in the changing room too.

“I hope it can continue, but we have two more tough games to get through first.”

Thirteenth-placed Diss take on third-placed King’s Lynn Reserves, before travelling to fifth-spot Whitton United the following Saturday, December 9.

“Those two games are obviously going to be tough,” he said. “They are strong sides in good form, but then we have a really good run against teams around or below us.

“So there are some important points to be targeted before Christmas.”