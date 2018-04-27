Diss respond to loss with away victory

Diss Town’s season has been summed in the last week as they were disappointingly defeated at home on Saturday, only to follow that up by winning impressively on their travels three days later.

Diss (15th) were four places higher than their weekend opponents Wisbech St Mary ahead of kick-off at Brewers Green Lane.

However, it was the Cambridgeshire side that collected all three points thanks to a 2-0 victory.

It was an 11th home defeat of the season for Diss — only the Thurlow Nunn League First Division’s bottom two sides (Team Bury and Needham Market Reserves) have been beaten more times on their own patch.

However, Jason Cook’s men managed to bounce back on Tuesday during their trip to Holland FC.

The travelling Tangerines were in clinical form during the first half and headed into the break three goals to the good as Will Goulding, Charlie Lambe and Stacey Payne all found the target.

The hosts threatened a comeback in the second half and ensured it would be a nervy finish by pulling two goals back, but Diss held out to secure all three points.

It means the two games between these sides this term have ended in 3-2 victories their away side.

Diss (14th) will finish their campaign in the coming days with two away trips — March Town United tomorrow (3pm) and Debenham LC on Tuesday (7.45pm).

• In the Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League Premier Division, AFC Hoxne picked up an impressive point away at third-placed Coplestonians on Saturday.

Hoxne fell behind in the first half, but they responded after the restart via Adam Horner.

They could not build on that result on Tuesday evening, though, going down 2-0 at home to Henley Athletic.

Hoxne host Grundisburgh tomorrow (2.30pm) and Capel Plough on Tuesday (6.15pm).