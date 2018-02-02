Diss manager eager to overturn poor home run

Diss Town boss Jason Cook is hoping his side can put smiles back on the faces of the Brewers Green Lane faithful sooner rather than later.

The Tangerines (16th) have had a tough time of it at home in recent weeks — losing each of their last four fixtures, conceding 14 goals and scoring none.

However, ahead of hosting Norwich CBS tomorrow (3pm), Cook is eager to give the home support something to shout about.

“To be blunt we have been awful at home for much of the season so far,” said Cook.

“We have a good home following and that brings with it a level of expectation. Perhaps we struggle to deal with the pressure that brings.

“But that is no excuse, especially if we want to look at going up next season. We have to start getting better at home.

“The bottom line is people pay to watch us play and they rightly want to see performances and results.

“It was always going to be an inconsistent season with all the changes that happened in the summer, but it is about time we started putting more smiles on faces.

“We have been up against some really good sides recently, but hopefully the tide will start to turn.”

One factor that has not helped Diss’ cause in recent weeks is the loss of form currently being suffered by Virgilio Leitao.

The marksman has netted an impressive 14 goals this term, but just one of those have come since a brace against Wisbech St Mary on November 25.

Nevertheless, Cook believes that once Leitao breaks his recent duck, more goals will promptly follow.

“Virgilio has been great for us this season, but he is a little downhearted at the moment,” added the Diss chief.

“He has missed some good chances, but at the same time the service up to him has not always been the greatest.

“When he was on his good run he looked unbeatable. He was scoring fantastic goals that never looked like going in.

“But all strikers go through patches like this one, it is about how you come out of them.

“It is down to him to step up and us as a team to start carving out better chances for him.

“Once he gets one he will be up and running again — hopefully that starts on Saturday.”

In seventh-placed Norwich CBS, Diss will be up against a side that won five league matches in a row prior to Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of Whitton United.

Cook’s men, who were without a fixture last weekend, lost the reverse fixture 1-0.