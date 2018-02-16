Diss look to get back on track at home to the Vikings

Dave Smith’s Diss RFC side will be looking to deliver some much-needed cheer to their home fans when they host North Walsham in a tasty Norfolk derby on Saturday (2.30pm).

The Blues go into the eagerly-anticipated match looking to avenge their 53-19 defeat at the Vikings in late October.

That game had seen Diss well in the contest heading into the final quarter, only to be given a reality check when their fierce rivals from their National League days scored four tries to end up with a big winning margin.

Diss lost their Norfolk Challenge Cup semi-final 8-5 at home to Norwich on Saturday, meaning they will not be able to contest the final at their own ground, after it was selected for the traditional season-ending match.

In a bitter twist, North Walsham will contest the match, having won at Holt 55-14 at the weekend.

It means the Blues head into tomorrow’s game having lost their last two games and having only won one match from five games in 2018.

They will be hoping to put in the kind of performance that saw them last win a home game when they take to the pitch this weekend, the 26-22 victory over high-flying Colchester on December 16.

Diss go into the contest in 10th place in London One North with North Walsham 19 points ahead of them in sixth spot.

North Walsham won their last league game 64-0 at home to South Woodham Ferrers.