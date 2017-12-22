Diss beaten at home

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Diss Town 0

Cornard United 3

Two new signings were unable to inspire Diss Town to victory over Cornard United on Saturday.

Anton O’Donoghue and Cory Gittens — from Team Bury and Stowmarket Town respectively — were both included in the starting line-up by manager Jason Cook.

However, they got off to a losing start, with visiting Cornard firing in three unanswered goals at Brewers Green Lane.

After both teams spurned chances, Cornard took the lead just before the break when Luke Payne’s shot got the better of Diss goalkeeper Jake Hayhoe.

The Tangerines changed things tactically during the break, but it did not work and within 10 minutes of the restart they were 3-0 down.

A bouncing shot from Lee Kidger got the better of Hayhoe and the Diss custodian was beaten again soon after by Payne’s second goal of the afternoon.

On this occasion the striker pounced on a loose ball, smashing into the roof of the net from an acute angle.

Diss created a number of openings in the closing stages, but it was not to be for Cook’s men.

Tomorrow Diss travel to Team Bury (3pm), before hosting Debenham LC on Boxing Day (11am).