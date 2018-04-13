Debenham spring upset at Whitton

Debenham LC pulled off an impressive result on Wednesday, inflicting just a sixth defeat of the season on Whitton United with a 2-0 triumph.

Hosting Whitton, who are second in the standings and on course for promotion, had won their last three games, scoring 10 goals in the process.

On top of that, the Greens have found the back of the net on 118 occasions this season in 33 matches — a Thurlow Nunn League First Division high.

However, they could not find a way past the visiting Hornets, who claimed the three points thanks to goals from Brendon Heath and Jack Severy.

It continued a good run of form Leon Moore’s men, who have lost only two league matches since the turn of the year.

Debenham remain eighth in the table, but the gap to Norwich CBS, who have played one game more, is now down to just one point.

Next on the agenda for Moore and his team is the visit of out-of-form Cornard United tomorrow (3pm).

The 16th-placed Ards have lost their last four games in all competitions, conceding 13 goals along the way.

The two teams played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in November, with Severy (2) and Heath — also the scorers against Whitton — on target for Debenham.