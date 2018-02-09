Debenham seeking a return to match action

There was more frustration for Debenham LC on Saturday after their home Thurlow Nunn League First Division clash with Halstead Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

It follows on from their call off at Needham Market Reserves, which was due to be played on January 23, meaning the Hornets have not played since the 2-2 draw with Wisbech St Mary on January 20.

Leon Moore’s men should have no problem tomorrow, though, as they travel to take on AFC Sudbury Reserves on their 3G playing surface (3pm).

Eighth-placed Debenham go into the clash having not won either of their last two encounters, losing one and drawing the other.

Sudbury’s second string, meanwhile, are in 10th place after winning four games in a row.