Debenham’s duo beginning to show signs of partnership

Debenham LC boss Leon Moore is excited by the partnership that is starting to form between strikers Tanner Call and Craig Jennings.

The duo, who joined the Hornets in December and January respectively, shared the goals evenly during Saturday’s 4-0 Thurlow Nunn League First Division home victory over Holland FC.

LEADING THE LINE: Craig Jennings

It was just the second time the pair have played up front in tandem, leaving Moore to eagerly anticipate what the future might hold.

“In the last two games Tanner has got us four goals but he is not playing as a centre-forward any more, I have dropped him a little deeper so he has more space,” said Moore.

“He is fantastic with the ball at his feet — their are probably not many better players locally when he is on form.

“Craig is our number nine and it was pleasing to see him get a couple of goals on Saturday.

“Partnerships do not happen overnight, it takes time. But Saturday was a real eye opener to what they can be together.

“You could see they were beginning to get on the same wavelength and long may it continue.”

The comfortable win over Holland extended Debenham’s impressive run of form of late, with six victories and a draw coming from their last eight outings.

Moore said: “We dominated across the whole park against Holland and I have to take my hat off to their goalkeeper.

“He was their man-of-the-match and kept the score down with some great saves.

“It has been a exceptional few weeks and while we have not played as much as others, six wins and five clean sheets is very pleasing.

“We were conceding some sloppy goals — particularly set-pieces — but that has been addressed and we look tighter defensively now.”

Debenham were set to host March Town United tomorrow, until the Thurlow Nunn League postponed all games.