Debenham ready for challenge of league’s big scorers

Debenham LC boss Leon Moore has conceded his team will have to be very wary of Swaffham Town’s striking duo tomorrow afternoon, writes Liam Apicella.

The Pedlars’ pairing of Alex Vincent and Joe Jackson have been in prolific form this term and head into the encounter at Shoemakers Lane with 55 goals between them in all competitions.

Moore, whose side collected an impressive 4-1 win at Downham Town last time out, does not want to make too many tactical changes in a bid to counteract the free-scoring forwards.

However, he has admitted that a tweak or two will be necessary to give his team the best chance of returning from Norfolk with a positive result.

“We know the threat they have with Joe Jackson and Alex Vincent — two players who are playing well below the level they should be,” said Moore.

“You only have to look at the scoring charts to see how good they are.

“We have to focus on ourselves as much as we can, but there will have to be slight differences to the way we play.

“There may be occasions where we leave one more player back to normal to help defend any counter-attacks.

“And we have to make sure we keep the ball well to avoid them getting quick turnovers.”

Josh Hunt and Liam Bolton are both unavailable for the game, but Jack Severy could return to the squad.