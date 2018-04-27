Debenham hit for five in derby with Framlingham

Leon Moore was bitterly disappointed by the goals his Debenham LC side conceded during Saturday’s 5-0 home demolition at the hands of neighbouring Framlingham Town.

The Hornets had been particularly stingy at the back in the weeks leading up to the derby encounter, having kept three clean sheets in their previous four outings.

However, after falling behind late in the first half to a Johnny Kerridge goal, Debenham went on to ship four more in the second half.

Charlie Smith made it 2-0 46 seconds after the restart, before his brother Danny Smith helped himself to a hat-trick.

A frustrated Moore said: “I was very disappointed with that performance.

“Four of the five goals we conceded were down to individual errors.

“We made it awfully easy for them and if you give a side of their quality those sort of opportunities they are going to punish you.

“Credit to them — they took their chances — but it is one of the worst performances I have been involved in for a long time.”

A long midweek trip to King’s Lynn Town Reserves on Wednesday also yielded nothing for Debenham, who slipped to a 2-0 defeat.

Eighth-placed Debenham travel to Wisbech St Mary (17th) tomorrow (3pm) before hosting Diss Town on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

• Off the field, Debenham chairman Steve Sherwood has announced he will be stepping down from his position at the end of the season.

He explained: “I have had five years at the Hornets which I have enjoyed, the last two years as chairman.

“I have meet some wonderful people and seen some great players but, as my wife retires this year, and as I had a heart operation last year, now seems the time to call it a day.

“I would like to thank all supporters, sponsors and Hornets, both past and present and especially my Committee, for making my time at Debenham so rewarding

“Debenham LC FC have a fantastic manager, coach and a very talented player group in place and of course I wish them all every success in the future.”