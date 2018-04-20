Debenham defence looking solid ahead of derby date

Debenham LC may have some of the most potent attackers in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, but manager Leon Moore has been particularly pleased with his defence in recent weeks.

The Hornets have kept three clean sheets in their last four fixtures, conceding just one goal during that time.

The run included a shut out away at now promoted Whitton United — the division’s highest scorers this season with 123 goals and a side that had only previously failed to score in two games all term.

And as far as Moore is concerned, such stinginess has come from his players buying into demands placed on them.

“We have stopped taking risks at the back,” he said.

“The centre-backs have really listened to what is being said to them in training and at the end of matches.

“It is important to say it is not just the defence, we are defending well as a team now.

“We look a solid unit and teams are finding it hard to get through.

“Credit must also go to Steve Fenner. There is not a better goalkeeper in the league. He has been brilliant for us.”

Goals from Lamell Howell and James Watling earned Debenham (7th) a 2-0 home victory over Cornard United on Saturday, keeping their hopes of a top-six finish alive.

Next up tomorrow afternoon is a home derby against a Framlingham side battling for promotion and against a hectic schedule (3pm).

Framlingham boss Mel Aldis has told the Express he will rotate in all of their remaining matches, but Moore expects to face a strong side.

“Their run is a nightmare for any manager,” said the Debenham chief.

“Mel is a very good and experienced manager. He will rotate cleverly but I expect him to play his best team against us.

“They need wins to get up still, and they will be chasing one against us.”

Moore is hopeful striker Tanner Call will recover from a leg injury to play some part, but Brendon Heath is unavailable.

Debenham then head to King’s Lynn Town Reserves on Wednesday (7.45pm).