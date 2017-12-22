Debenham chief eyes maximum points from derby day

Debenham LC boss Leon Moore has insisted nothing less than three points will be acceptable when his side travels to local rivals Diss Town on Boxing Day (11am), writes Liam Apicella.

The two sides will be meeting for the first time this season at Brewers Green Lane, with Moore eager for his men to nab the bragging rights.

“I want nothing less than three points from that one,” he said.

“Partly because it’s a derby, but also I have set the team mini targets in terms of points they should be accruing at certain points of the season.

“With the players we have got, it is the sort of game we should be winning.

“If we do not win it, I will be asking serious questions of myself and the players.”

Prior to the encounter with the Tangerines, Debenham host high-flying Whitton United this evening (7.45pm).

Third-placed Whitton are in good form, winning their last three games and scoring 11 goals in the process.

Nevertheless, Moore is backing his players to put in a competitive performance.

“It should be a good game between two sides that like to get the ball down and play,” he added.

“They have got some great quality and depth in their squad, but so do we.

“It helps us being at home and I would like to think we can be picking up at least a point from the game.”