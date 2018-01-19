Debenham beaten on the road

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Braintree Town Reserves 2

Debenham LC 1

Debenham LC were unable to extend their winning run to four matches on Saturday as they went down by the odd goal in three at Braintree Town Reserves.

The travelling Hornets got off to the perfect start when new signing Craig Jennings broke the deadlock, but Braintree’s second string were level before the break and went on to score the game’s decisive goal after the restart.

Jennings, who joined Debenham from runaway Premier Division leaders Felixstowe & Walton United earlier in the week, showed just why he scored 28 goals last term within two minutes of his debut.

Jack Severy was the creator, picking out the new striker, whose header nestled in the net via a touch off the post.

Debenham started to dominate, but they could not add to their tally and were duly pegged back when Joe Jones’ low shot got the better of goalkeeper Steve Fenner.

Chances were created at both ends during the second half, with Braintree going on to claim all three points 20 minutes from time.

Jones was again the scorer — a moment that put five points between his team in sixth and seventh-placed Debenham.

Leon Moore’s team will aim to bounce to back with upcoming games at home against Wisbech St Mary tomorrow (3pm), followed by a trip to struggling Needham Market Reserves on Tuesday (7.45pm).