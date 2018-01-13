Clinical Jennings becomes a Hornet

Leon Moore may only be a matter of months into his first ever managerial role, but the Debenham LC chief is proving to have a canny knack of pulling off a transfer coup.

The arrival of former Bury Town frontman Tanner Call in early December was one such deal, and Moore has not stopped there.

On Wednesday The Express exclusively revealed that the Hornets had won the race for the signature of Felixstowe & Walton United frontman Craig Jennings.

Just two players bettered Jennings’ return of 28 goals in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last season, but after falling out of favour at the Goldstar Ground this term, Moore swooped in.

“Craig was not happy at Felixstowe and he wanted more game time — we can certainly offer him that,” said Moore.

“He brings us a lot of positive things.

“He is good in the air, presses from the front and will score a variety of goals.

“Pressing from the front is a big thing for me because that is how I want my team to play.

“Bringing in someone of Craig’s ability speaks volumes about what we are trying to achieve here.

“I would also like to thank Kevin O’Donnell and Ian Watson over at Felixstowe for helping the deal to go through quickly and smoothly.”

A top-three finish is almost certainly out of the question this term, but Moore has warned his team he will not accept their season fizzling out.

The former Stowmarket Town coach already has more than one eye on the 2018/19 campaign, when promotion to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division will be his leading ambition for the club.

And if the likes of Jennings can be convinced to commit beyond the summer, he sees no reason why that is not a realistic aim.

“We have got a great batch of players at the club now and hopefully we can keep them together,” he added.

“If we do then we should be up there challenging next season — that has to be the major aim.

“But we are not writing off this season either.

“We must finish as high as we can and continue to pick up the points.

“The higher up the table we finish, the more attractive a place it will be for players to play.”