Christmas oddity falls in Hornets’ favour

Debenham LC manager Leon Moore has said his side gained all the momentum after thrashing Diss Town 4-0 in the Boxing Day Express derby, writes Hannah Dolman.

But it had looked likely to go the other way after Diss enjoyed a 4-0 win in their Saturday league fixture, while Debenham had been beaten 4-0 in theirs.

In a coincidental turn of events, the two Thurlow Nunn League First Division sides then swapped results, with Debenham marching away with the derby spoils — by a four goal margin.

Moore said: “I knew they had won but it’s really strange it worked out like that. We both take a zero goal difference, despite scoring four goals.

“But we’ve come away with the better result though because we now go into our next game on the back of a four-goal win and a clean sheet.”

Goals came from Brendon Heath, Lamell Howell, James Watling and Tanner Call — named by the club as man of the match.

The seventh-placed Hornets travel to Holland FC tomorrow (3pm).