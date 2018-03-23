Castlemen return to action with solid win

After a raft of postponements Framlingham Town returned to Thurlow Nunn League First Division action on Tuesday and showed no signs of rustiness by recording a 2-0 home win over King’s Lynn Town Reserves.

The hosting Castlemen, who had not played since the 2-2 draw at AFC Sudbury Reserves on February 24, took the lead at Badingham Road through a Johnny Kerridge effort.

And the points were made safe against the fifth-placed visitors when Framlingham’s leading marksman, Danny Smith, found the back of the net.

Their promotion bid is set to continue tonight with the visit of bottom-of-the-table Needham Market Reserves, before Mel Aldis’ men are then due to head over the Essex border to Halstead Town (9th) on Tuesday (both 7.45pm).