Castlemen remain in promotion driving seat

Framlingham Town remain on course for an historic promotion, despite collecting just one point from the last six on offer in recent days.

On Saturday the Castlemen were held to a 0-0 draw on the road at March Town United — making it the first time they had failed to find the net in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division since losing 1-0 to Downham Town on December 2.

Mel Aldis’ men were also unable to score on Tuesday, though on this occasion they also let in three goals at the other end at Norwich CBS.

Matt Doyle was the hat-trick hero for the hosting CBS, but goalkeeper John Howes was named their man-of-the-match following a string of impressive saves to keep the visitors at bay over the course of the 90 minutes.

Despite those results, Framlingham remain completely in control of their own destiny with eight matches of the campaign remaining.

They occupy the third and final promotion place and hold a healthy six-point advantage over Swaffham Town in fourth, having also played two games less than the Pedlars.

Thirteen points is the magic number to guarantee Framlingham will be playing Step 5 football for the first time ever next term and they can start chipping away at that total tomorrow when they travel to The Walks to face sixth-placed King’s Lynn Town Reserves (3pm).

That is followed on Tuesday evening by the visit of 12th-placed March to Badingham Road (8pm), before Thursday sees Leiston Reserves (14th) make the relatively short trip (7.45pm).