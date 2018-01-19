Castlemen reaping the rewards of working for each other

Captain James Mayhew believes Framlingham Town’s collective ability to work hard is the major reason why they are riding high in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, writes Liam Apicella.

The Castlemen’s 2-1 victory at fellow promotion candidates Swaffham Town on Saturday — with Mayhew scoring both goals — has left the team level on points with league-leading Whitton United.

Swaffham’s goal was just the 18th Framlingham have conceded this term — a statistic that clearly makes them the division’s stingiest defence.

Mayhew is the man that leads the backline, but he has credited the entire team for their lofty position.

“It is amazing how hard we work and it starts from the front,” said the skipper.

“Everyone runs and there are no hands on hips.

“Whether we are playing three at the back or four, we are well protected by the lads in front of us. It has been that way for the last five years.

“You cannot teach players to work hard or show desire — you either have it or you don’t.

“Thankfully, anyone that pulls on a Fram shirt puts in a big shift.”

Tomorrow Framlingham host 17th-placed March Town United (3pm), but Mayhew is still expecting a tough game.

“There are no easy games at this level,” he added.

“We have to work hard every time. If that happens, talent will ultimately shine through.”