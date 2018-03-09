Castlemen ready to resume their push for promotion

Having seen his side frustrated by a number of postponements in recent weeks, Mel Aldis is looking forward to Framlingham Town getting back on the promotion trail in the near future.

The cold and wet weather of late has hit the Castlemen’s fixture list hard, the most recent game to fall by the wayside was last Wednesday’s clash at Wisbech St Mary.

Aldis’ men are also without a fixture this weekend, with a trip to Halstead Town next up on Tuesday (7.45pm).

“A little break was welcome because it allowed some of the players to rest knocks, but we have had quite a bit of time off now,” said Aldis.

“Some of the lads will get run outs in the reserves and A team this weekend, but not too many because we want to be fair on the players that normally play and also to the opposition.

“There is bound to be a little bit of rustiness when we get to Halstead, but I know the lads I will take there will run themselves into the ground.

“We will go with a squad of players that are all deserving of a place in the team.”

Ahead of this weekend’s set of fixtures Framlingham occupy the third and final promotion place in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, five points ahead of fourth-placed Swaffham Town with three games in hand.

It is a healthy position to be in, though Aldis is well aware there is plenty of work to be done before any celebrations can take place.

“It feels like we are on the home straight of a marathon,” he added.

“When I was in charge at Debenham we got promoted by winning the last 13 games and there is a little bit of wondering if someone can come from nowhere and do that.

“But we are in a great position and the lads have done fantastic so far.

“There are still some tough games to come, including a derby with Debenham and a couple of trips to Essex, which are never easy.

“It is in our hands though and that is all we can ask for.”

Max Willett and long-term absentee Simon Poacher should return to the squad for the game at Halstead.